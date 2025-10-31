Alan Shearer predicts the Burnley vs Arsenal game this weekend

Alan Shearer has offered his prediction ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clash with Burnley, expressing confidence that the Gunners will extend their impressive winning streak. Mikel Arteta’s side has been in outstanding form this season, having not suffered defeat since their early loss to Liverpool. Currently on a run of eight consecutive victories across all competitions, Arsenal have firmly established themselves as one of the most formidable sides in world football.

Under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal has combined defensive solidity with attacking precision, producing performances that have reignited belief among supporters. Their consistency has made them strong contenders for the Premier League title, and many pundits, including Shearer, believe they are well-equipped to maintain this momentum deep into the campaign.

Arsenal’s Relentless Form and Title Aspirations

Arsenal’s current form has drawn widespread admiration, with their balance between defence and attack proving crucial to their success. The Gunners’ ability to adapt to different opponents, control matches, and remain resilient under pressure has set them apart. Despite the growing belief that they can lift the Premier League trophy this season, Arteta continues to emphasise a measured, game-by-game approach to ensure focus and composure within the squad.

Their upcoming fixture against Burnley, however, will not be without its challenges. The Clarets, playing at home, are expected to approach the match with determination and freedom, knowing they have little to lose. Turf Moor has traditionally been a difficult venue for visiting teams, and Burnley’s physicality could pose a test for Arsenal’s rhythm. Yet, Shearer remains convinced that Arteta’s men possess the quality and discipline to overcome any obstacles.

Shearer’s Confidence in Arsenal’s Quality

Speaking about the encounter, Metro Sport quoted Shearer as saying: “Not many other people other than Burnley fans will be expecting anything out of it. But because of the run that Arsenal are on, because of how mean they are defensively, and the squad that they’ve got it won’t bother them a bit. Whether they win from a set piece or a deflected shot, whatever it is. They played a completely new back four in the Carabao Cup and still got a clean sheet.”

Shearer’s remarks highlight the depth and resilience of Arsenal’s current squad. Even with rotations in defence, the Gunners have maintained their defensive strength, underlining the quality of their structure and preparation. As they prepare to face Burnley, Arsenal’s focus will remain on securing another vital three points to sustain their title challenge and continue their remarkable unbeaten run.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…