Alan Shearer reveals how Rice can win Player of the Season

Declan Rice has been tipped to win the Premier League Player of the Season award if Arsenal secure the league title. The midfielder has been a standout performer for the Gunners, playing a central role in their strong campaign and consistently delivering high-level performances.

While Arsenal’s success has been built on collective effort, Rice’s influence in midfield has been particularly significant. His ability to control games, break up opposition play, and contribute in key moments has made him one of the most important players in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Rice and Fernandes Lead the Race

However, Rice is not the only player making a compelling case for the award. Bruno Fernandes has also been exceptional for Manchester United, carrying his team through difficult periods and producing consistent performances throughout the season.

If Arsenal fall short in the title race, Fernandes could emerge as the leading candidate. His contributions have been crucial, and his impact on Manchester United’s performances cannot be overlooked. The final outcome of the season is therefore likely to play a decisive role in determining the winner.

Alan Shearer has weighed in on the debate, emphasising the importance of team success in influencing individual recognition. He said via Independent Sport:

“I mean, he (Fernandes) might rub one or two people up the wrong way, but I think in terms of performances, he’s been absolutely outstanding. And there’s no doubt he’s been the pick of the bunch for Manchester United for such a long time now.

“However, with Declan Rice, the way he’s dragged Arsenal through games as well. I think it depends on what will happen in terms of teams winning.

“If Arsenal were to win the treble or a double, depending on what that double may be, then it would probably have to be an Arsenal player, and Rice has been one of the standouts.”

Team Success Could Decide Outcome

Rice and Fernandes have both enjoyed outstanding seasons, each playing a pivotal role for their respective teams. Ultimately, the destination of the Premier League title could determine which player is recognised as the best in the competition. If Arsenal achieve their ambitions, Rice’s contributions may prove impossible to ignore.