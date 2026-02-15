Alan Shearer says Arsenal improved after they subbed off Eze

Alan Shearer believes Arsenal improved during their recent clash with Brentford after Eberechi Eze was substituted at half-time. The midfielder was selected to start ahead of Martin Odegaard as Arsenal sought three crucial points, with Mikel Arteta placing trust in his ability to influence proceedings. Eze has produced some strong displays this season, yet his performances in recent weeks have not reached the same level.

Despite that dip in form, Arteta opted to back him from the outset, hoping he would rediscover his rhythm. However, Arsenal struggled to gain control in the first half and did not have the impact they had anticipated. As a result, Eze was replaced at the interval in a move that appeared to alter the momentum of the contest.

Shearer’s Assessment

Shearer delivered a frank verdict on the situation. As reported by the Metro, he said, ‘I mean, the situation with Eze against Brentford was surprising a bit because he seems lost or at least he did in that game.

‘He took him off at half time and they got a little bit better. They put more pressure on Brentford and then they got the goal. But I thought Brentford were worth their point at least.

‘Eze looks lost. It’s remarkable really, isn’t it? The guy we’re talking about who scored the hat-trick in the north London derby. Everyone was thinking, wow, what a player he is and what a time he’s going to have at Arsenal.’

His comments suggest that the substitution had a tangible effect, with Arsenal increasing the intensity of their play and applying greater pressure after the break.

Pressure to Respond

Although Arsenal improved, they were unable to secure all three points. The spotlight now falls more firmly on Eze, who is determined to succeed at his dream club but has yet to consistently demonstrate his full potential. With expectations high and competition for places strong, he must respond positively to the criticism and deliver performances that justify the faith shown in him by his manager.

