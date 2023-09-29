Alan Shearer says Arsenal target is leaving and his club is prepared for that

Alan Shearer has closely observed the developments surrounding Brentford and suggests that the Bees are indeed open to the possibility of Ivan Toney departing, with reports indicating a potential move to Arsenal.

Toney had demonstrated his prowess on the field, even earning an England call-up, before facing a suspension related to betting offences. He is now back in training, preparing to make his return to action in the latter part of the season.

In recent weeks, there have been speculations linking him with a transfer to Arsenal, as the Gunners are currently lacking a top-tier striker who can efficiently convert their scoring opportunities. Shearer holds the view that Brentford might be inclined to capitalise on their star player, thereby giving Arsenal hope in their pursuit.

He told the Rest Is Football podcast: “I think, its been coming from Brentford themselves and Thomas Frank so my guess is that he’s going to be up for sale and they’re just sowing the seeds now and testing the waters. He’d be a good player for a top club cos he’ll always get goals and be a big threat.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is one of the finest strikers in the country, but do we need to sign him when we have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah?

The Englishman could be shinning because he is at a smaller club and struggles when he gets to the Emirates.

