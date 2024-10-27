Alan Shearer says no team deserved to win the Arsenal-Liverpool game

Alan Shearer believes that Liverpool earned their share of the points in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, acknowledging the Reds’ resilience in a challenging encounter. As the Premier League’s early pace-setters, Liverpool faced questions about their form, with some suggesting that their success was aided by relatively easy fixtures. The match against Arsenal was viewed as a true test of their title credentials, and the Reds needed to deliver a strong performance.

Arsenal took the lead twice in the game, with goals that ignited hopes of a statement victory against the league leaders. The Gunners enjoyed periods of dominance, putting Liverpool under significant pressure. However, Arne Slot’s side showed determination and character by equalising on both occasions, ensuring they left North London with a point. The 2-2 scoreline reflected the intensity of the contest, where neither team could fully capitalize on their opportunities.

Shearer, reflecting on the match on Premier League Productions, suggested that a draw was a fair result given the efforts of both sides. He stated: “If you can’t win the game, don’t get beat. Liverpool came back twice, and I think they deserve the point. I don’t think either team did enough to earn all three points today.”

His comments highlight the importance of resilience in high-stakes matches, particularly against direct competitors in the title race. Arsenal, despite the disappointment of surrendering the lead twice, can take positives from their performance against one of the league’s most in-form teams. The draw maintains their unbeaten home record but also serves as a reminder of the need for consistency in finishing games.

The result, while frustrating for Arsenal fans hoping for a statement win, reinforces the competitive nature of the title race. For Liverpool, it was an opportunity to prove they can compete with the league’s elite, while Arsenal showed that they remain serious contenders despite not securing all three points.

