Alan Shearer sends a warm open letter to Arsenal legend

Alan Shearer has written a heartfelt letter to Arsenal legend Ian Wright after the latter resigned from his punditry role on BBC’s Match of the Day.

Having co-hosted the program for several years, Shearer and Wright developed a strong camaraderie as colleagues after pursuing similar paths following their playing careers.

Wright’s decision to step down leaves Shearer and other renowned pundits to continue the job. Although it may not be the outcome the Newcastle legend would have preferred, he acknowledges and respects Wright’s decision, expressing his understanding and best wishes for the ex-Gunner’s future endeavours.

Shearer wrote, as quoted by the Athletic:

“[Wednesday] I picked him up from the airport, we had breakfast at his hotel and then I met him again in the pub a few hours later.

“It was only afterwards that I appreciated how much I’d been looking forward to it and perhaps this, ultimately, is the best compliment I can pay my longstanding colleague on Match of the Day.

“Wrighty, if you’re reading this, you make life a joy. It was over the course of his trip that he told me he’d be stepping back from Match of the Day come the end of the season.

“We’ll still work together on the Premier League, but my Saturdays certainly won’t be the same. For a start, they will be much, much quieter.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wright made some new fans thanks to his punditry role and we look forward to his next career step.

As one of our favourite club legends, whatever he chooses to do next, we will support him.

If there is a role at the Emirates that he can take up, we would love to see him take it and get even closer to us.

