Alan Shearer shares what Arsenal is missing before they can be English champions

Alan Shearer has revealed what Arsenal is missing in their bid to win the Premier League next season.

The Gunners have faced back-to-back heartbreaks in the last two title races, and they are eager to claim the title in the 2024/2025 season.

Judging by their ongoing improvements, Arsenal appears closer to winning the league title than many may realise.

The team boasts some of the finest players in England, but they are committed to further strengthening their squad.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to the club, and Shearer has now highlighted the profiles they need to bolster their squad and make it strong enough to clinch the title.

“I think big things are to come for Arsenal,” Shearer said on the Rest Is Football Podcast.

“If they can get two top quality players to add to what they have already got, I think they could do it (win the title) next season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to improve our squad to make it better than it is at the moment, even though it is one of the best.

We need the players who could give us the edge we need to leapfrog City, and hopefully, we will get them this summer.

ADMIN COMMENT

