Alan Shearer tells Arsenal to curb their indiscipline problem now or it will be costly

Alan Shearer insists that Arsenal must address the concerning trend of receiving red cards so often if they want to achieve their goals.

He made these comments during the Gunners’ weekend game against Bournemouth, which they lost following William Saliba’s sending-off.

Saliba became the third Arsenal player to be sent off in a Premier League match this season, and on the previous two occasions, Arsenal managed to avoid defeat.

This time, however, Bournemouth capitalised on their numerical advantage and secured the win, complicating Arsenal’s efforts to remain close to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners now face a pressing issue with their discipline, and they cannot afford to continue this trend of indiscipline.

Speaking about their games and how often an Arsenal player is shown a red card, Shearer said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“It can’t continue.

“It has to change. They’re not going to get enough points if it doesn’t – you’ve seen the games, and it’s happened already this season, with the two draws and this defeat.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to do better on the disciplinary front as one of the top clubs in the country.

If we keep losing players in games because of a lack of discipline, it will be difficult for us to win enough matches and trophies.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…