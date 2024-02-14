Alan Shearer thinks Arsenal and Liverpool are making the title race exciting but City will still win it

So, who’s going to take home the Premier League title at the end of this campaign? That’s a question Alan Shearer has been trying to answer and unfortunately, when it came to choosing his favourite, he didn’t pick Arsenal.

He decided to go with Manchester City as the favourite for the league title. He thinks the defending Champs have a quality squad, with nearly everyone fit, and are on a good run, which is why he firmly believes they will successfully defend the league title.”I said before the season that the same colours would be on there, and I still think the same, Man City,” Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I just think with the squad that they have and at the minute, everyone is fit in that squad, and it is looking really good for them. They are on a good run.”

However, the former Newcastle legend mentioned that Arsenal and Liverpool should not be overlooked in the title race. He dismissed Tottenham and Aston Villa’s chances for the league.Shearer added, “But isn’t it really exciting that we’ve got three teams [City, Liverpool, and Arsenal] going for it now until the end of the season?

“All three of them are looking impressive, I think. I know Spurs fans and Aston Villa fans out there will be screaming at me now, but I do think it will be between City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.”

I reckon it’s fair to say that Manchester City is the team to beat. But hey, as Gunners, we can still believe that we’re the favourites, right? If we keep up our current form — 4 wins in 4 matches since the winter break — we have a real shot at winning the league title.

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty optimistic about this Arsenal team. We’re scoring a lot these days. The team’s main weakness was not scoring frequently, and it is now sorted. So, what’s going to hold Arsenal back if they can come out on top in their own battles?

Darren N

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video picking their BEST EVER ARSENAL XI compiled of our Gunners since moving to the Emirates What is yours?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…