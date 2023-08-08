Alan Shearer thinks Declan Rice was worth every penny to Arsenal

Alan Shearer believes the big Arsenal signing, Declan Rice, will be a big hit at the Emirates. Like many other pundits, the Premier League legend has weighed in on what we can anticipate from the Englishman.

The ex-Newcastle striker believes that with Rice, Arsenal have a stable midfielder who will provide solidity and is another leader who will most likely arrive to replace the leadership hole left by Granit Xhaka’s departure. Shearer also highlighted why Arsenal just had to pay £105 million for Rice’s signing. “Very good signing, a lot of money,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“Once Chelsea paid what they did for Enzo Fernandez, then that was always going to be the money that he went for – over £100m. A lot of money, but I think he’s an exceptional player. [He gives them] solidity, leadership, reliability.”

Shearer’s claims come just days after Mikel Arteta spoke about what his record Arsenal signing brings to his team. The Spaniard said, “His leadership skills are unquestionable. When you meet him and you spend the first five minutes with him, you get the feeling and impression that he’s someone who is going to help so much with the dressing room and the approach that we want to take into games and have the initiative in our way of living.”

In his competitive debut for Arsenal, he (Rice) remarkably contributed to the team collecting silverware, and that should only be the start of many bright days to come. There is no question in my mind.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…