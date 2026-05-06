Alan Shearer tips Arsenal to win their remaining Premier League games

Arsenal and Manchester City are both pushing hard in the closing stages of the Premier League season, with the title race finely poised. Arsenal currently hold an advantage after Manchester City dropped points in a 3-3 draw with Everton, a result that has significantly tightened the battle at the top.

That outcome has strengthened Arsenal’s position, and they will now be looking to capitalise fully on the opportunity presented to them. With only a handful of matches remaining, every point carries added importance as the season approaches its conclusion.

Arsenal Face Crucial Run-In

The Gunners have three fixtures left against West Ham United, Burnley, and Crystal Palace. These matches are expected to be decisive in determining whether they can secure the league title.

Former striker Alan Shearer believes Arsenal are well placed to win all three of their remaining league games. His assessment reflects the confidence surrounding the club as they enter the final stretch of the campaign.

He said, as quoted by Football365, “I think Arsenal will win all three games. When you think about it, Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal players now are five games away from being legends of that football club forever. They can win the Champions League and they can win the Premier League. Win three in the Premier League and they’re done, win two in the Champions League and they’re champions… five games away!”

Focus Required in Final Weeks

Despite the optimism, Arsenal will be aware that no fixture can be taken for granted. Each opponent still has objectives of their own, whether battling for survival, European qualification, or league position.

Maintaining concentration will therefore be essential. Any lapse in performance could prove costly in such a tightly contested title race, particularly with Manchester City still applying pressure.

As the season reaches its climax, Arsenal’s challenge will be to sustain their level of performance and avoid complacency. The stakes could not be higher, with both domestic and European success still within reach.