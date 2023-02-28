Arsenal News Latest News

Alan Shearer urges Arteta to make a key change before the game against Everton

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has urged Mikel Arteta to start Thomas Partey ahead of Jorginho in the Arsenal match against Everton.

The Ghanaian is back in training, but it is yet to be seen if he is ready to play as Arsenal seeks to avenge the 1-0 loss they suffered in the reverse game.

Sean Dyche beat the Gunners in his first match as the boss of the Toffees and Arsenal will now look to prove that result was a fluke.

They will need their best men on the pitch to achieve that and Shearer believes Partey offers better protection to the defence than Jorginho.

He says, as quoted by Football London:

“That work Partey does in there [defensive midfield] is invaluable.

“If you speak to the two Arsenal centre-halves and say ‘how comfortable are you with or without Partey in there?’ There is no doubt they much prefer to have him in there because he makes them look better players.

“I am not saying their job is easy, but he makes their job easier, in terms of the way he sits in there, his experience, his know-how in that position and helping out and sniffing out trouble. He actually sniffs it out before anybody else sees it, that’s what is so good about him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is the best defensive midfielder at Arsenal and arguably the best in the league, so we do not compare him with Jorginho.

However, the Italian has also done well in the last few games and can lead us to victory against the Toffees.

We should only start Partey if he is fit enough.

