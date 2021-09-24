Alan Smith believes Arsenal chances are pinned on one man against Spurs this weekend

Alan Smith has claimed that Arsenal’s hopes against Spurs will pin on one man’s form, with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang key to their hopes.

The Sky Sports pundit gave an in depth preview of the upcoming derby match, and pin-pointed Spurs newboys as the ones to be targeting, namely Christian Romero and Emerson Royal, an area which you would expect to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in, either drifting in from the side when fielded at CF, or if the manager opts to return him to the left-wing.

Should Arteta agree that Auba is the man best to exploit our rival’s right-hand side, it could well mean a first Premier League start of the season for Alexandre Lacazette, who is has plenty of of experience linking up with the former Dortmund forward when he plays out wide.

Smith believes that the coming weeks will be telling to see if the team can get the best out of Auba.

‘It’s going to be interesting to see Arsenal’s attack against Tottenham’s defence, given those creative players and if Arsenal can get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moving and making good runs and playing with confidence,’ Smith wrote in his preview for for Sky Sports on the North London Derby.

‘Tottenham have got a couple of new boys in Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero and that might be an area that Arsenal can exploit, perhaps down the left flank.

‘Just like Spurs, that’s the strength for Arsenal: the creative players they’ve got. They’ve got energy, ideas, real talent there.

‘In the coming weeks, if those creative players just behind Aubameyang can build up a relationship with the centre forward, then you’re in business. But so much depends on Aubameyang.

‘If it’s all falling down with him, if he’s not making the runs, if he’s not finishing his opportunities, then all that creativity comes to nothing.’

Does Aubameyang still deserve to be put on a pedestal? Which other players offer a credible goal threat for Arsenal?

Patrick