Alan Smith casts doubts over Arsenal’s maturity to handle title pressure

Arsenal’s failure to overcome a struggling Liverpool side in their most recent Premier League fixture has raised questions about their credentials to become champions of England. Going into the match, many Arsenal supporters and neutral observers expected a comfortable victory. Even Liverpool fans appeared uncertain about their team’s prospects, given their recent form and overall performance levels.

Despite enjoying clear dominance in the first half, the Gunners were unable to convert their control into goals. That inefficiency proved costly, as the second half told a different story. Liverpool grew into the contest and might well have claimed victory had they possessed a recognised striker during the match. Arsenal ultimately had reason to feel relieved rather than satisfied with the outcome.

Missed Opportunity but Points Advantage Remains

The result was softened by events elsewhere, as both Manchester City and Aston Villa dropped points the previous day. This allowed Arsenal to remain ahead of their closest challengers at the top of the table. However, with many matches still to be played, the draw has done little to silence doubts about their ability to maintain consistency across an entire campaign.

Arsenal’s position means that expectations will only increase as the season progresses. To secure the title, the Gunners will need to maintain peak performance levels over a prolonged period. Any lapses in concentration or efficiency, such as those seen against Liverpool, could prove costly when the margins are tight.

Handling Pressure in the Title Run In

Manchester City are expected to apply relentless pressure as usual, pushing Arsenal to their limits deep into the season. Former striker Alan Smith has questioned how the Gunners might respond if the title race goes down to the wire. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, he said, ‘Arsenal are doing the necessary at the moment. If City are breathing down their necks with four or five games to go, how are Arsenal going to handle it? That is one question.

‘But I do think Arsenal are mature enough now to be in that position and handle the pressure, but we will see.’

Smith’s comments reflect the broader uncertainty surrounding Arsenal’s mental resilience. While their development under Mikel Arteta has been evident, the ability to cope with sustained pressure remains a defining factor in any title challenge. Arsenal have shown promise, but the coming months will determine whether they truly have what it takes to finish the job and lift the Premier League trophy.