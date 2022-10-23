Alan Smith claims key Arsenal man looked tired against Southampton

According to Alan Smith, Gabriel Jesus looked tired in Arsenal’s match against Southampton today.

The striker has been a key player for the club this season and has been an ever-present since he secured a summer transfer to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has not exactly rested him as much as he should so far and it seems the accumulation of minutes is now affecting the striker.

Jesus remains one of Arsenal’s most important players, but Smith says now is probably the time to give Eddie Nketiah some minutes and rest the Brazilian.

He said during Sky Sports’ broadcast of the game:

“For me, [Jesus] looking a touch jaded.

“It’s been a battle out there and he played most of the game on Thursday, Jesus.

“He’s got Eddie Nketiah on the bench who does look lively these days coming on.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Emirates and the striker certainly needs to rest in some games.

However, we need him now more than ever and he has to find a way to stay energetic to help the team.

But if the situation requires resting him for a few games, we must do that.