Alan Smith comments on the prospect of Saka playing left-back for England

Alan Smith has added his voice to the ongoing debate on whether Bukayo Saka should be used as a left-back for the England national team.

The attacker started his career as a left-back at Arsenal, but he is now one of the best right-wingers in Europe and the best available in the England national team.

Although Saka is not enjoying the best of Euro 2024 tournaments, he is still a key player for the Three Lions and starts every game.

There is a shortage of left-backs in the England pool, and they took an injured Luke Shaw to the Euros.

The Manchester United man is still not fit, with Kieran Trippier filling in at left-back, but the Newcastle man’s fitness is also touch-and-go.

Some pundits suggest Saka should play at left-back since he is left-footed, and Smith admits it would help England get one more attacker into their team, but he does not expect that decision to be taken.

Smith said, as quoted by Express Sport:

“If Shaw isn’t available, there’s been a lot of talk about putting Bukayo Saka at left-back, which would be a bold move.

“I don’t think he’ll put Saka in there, but if Saka were to play there, then it gets another attack-minded player into the team and gives Cole Palmer another opportunity to impress.”

Saka is the best right winger in the England squad, and they will make a mistake if they take him out of that spot.

