Alan Smith explains Arsenal’s advantage in the race to sign Eze

Eberechi Eze is one of the most sought-after English players this summer, with Arsenal among his suitors.

The Gunners had released the Crystal Palace star as a youth player, but he has since developed into one of the country’s most creative talents.

Palace wants to retain Eze and their best players, but with the loss of Michael Olise already, they face an uphill battle.

Eze is followed by the biggest Premier League clubs and could be open to moving to a top club where he can play Champions League football.

This is encouraging news for Arsenal, but they are not the only club interested in him, and they know it will be tough to beat the other competitors to sign him.

However, former Arsenal player Alan Smith believes Eze will want to remain in London, giving an advantage to the Gunners.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“In terms of a preference of club, Eze is a London boy, so perhaps that gives an advantage to the likes of Arsenal or Spurs if they are indeed interested in him.

“I think he’s definitely good enough to play for one of the bigger clubs in the league, no disrespect to Palace.”

Eze remains one of the best players in the Premier League, and the attacking midfielder has developed well at Crystal Palace, but he might struggle for game time on our team.

