Alan Smith explains why Arsenal’s 1989 league-winning shirt is the best

Arsenal, like many other clubs in the Premier League, introduces a new jersey design every season. According to Alan Smith, one of the most iconic Arsenal jerseys is from the 1988/1989 season. During that season, the Gunners sported a yellow and blue away shirt and achieved a historic feat by winning the league with a memorable victory against Liverpool at Anfield in 1989.

This particular moment is etched in the club’s history as one of the most iconic. While Arsenal has had many memorable moments while wearing various shirts, Smith believes that the other designs are essentially imitations of the Adidas away shirt from that 1988/1989 season, which brought the league title back to North London.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“This is an easy one — the Arsenal shirt we wore when we won the league at Anfield in 1989. It’s that yellow top with the blue sleeves. It’s a beautiful kit.

“My favourite memories? The final whistle, scoring and setting up Mickey Thomas in that match. That kit will forever be associated with that night.

“They have copied it in the years since but that was the original shirt, made by Adidas, and the memories that are attached to it are priceless.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

One of the hardest things to do is to pick Arsenal’s best-ever jersey because we have had so many good shirts over the years.

The shirt designers work very hard every year to bring out a unique design; they are often very special in their own way.

Some of us have bought most of the shirts and Smith may just be attached to that shirt because of the success they achieved with it.

