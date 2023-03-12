Alan Smith hails Arsenal after their “comprehensive” win over Fulham

Alan Smith was impressed by Arsenal’s performance against Fulham and believes it is one of the best performances we could have asked for.

The Gunners answered the call to earn another three points in the race to win the title and did it superbly well against the Cottagers.

Mikel Arteta’s side has now shown they have nerves of steel and there is much more to come from them.

The game against Fulham came after a sloppy defensive display against Sporting CP, yet Arsenal kept a clean sheet and will now look forward to more wins.

While on punditry duty, Smith said on Sky Sports:

“As comprehensive a win as you are likely to see.

“Onto the next one for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is as good a win as we could have expected today and the perfect response to our performance in the last game.

It is also an excellent way to prepare for our next match and the boys will be very prepared to deliver more wins when they step on the pitch again.

We will have tougher games, but if we perform well, we will overcome and return home with the desired result, as we have done in this match.