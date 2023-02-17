Alan Smith names a flaw in Gabriel Magalhaes’ game

Former Arsenal man Alan Smith believes Gabriel Magalhaes is too emotional and that could be a problem for Arsenal in the long term.

Gabriel is one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates and has formed an impressive partnership with William Saliba in Arsenal’s defence.

Both players have made it hard for Arsenal to concede goals, but in the last three games, cracks have been showing in the Gunners’ defence.

After their loss to Manchester City which made them lose the top spot to the champions, Smith said Gabriel is simply too emotional.

He said via Metro Football:

‘Gabriel would be a concern for Arteta in the future. He can be so emotional on these occasions and that can affect his game.

‘If you look at Saliba, you hardly notice him because he’s so calm. He does the simple things really effectively.

‘Whereas Gabriel catches the eye for a number of reasons and I think it’s something Arteta will consider if he can rely on him going into these big games. That’s an issue for Arsenal I think.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is one of our key men and he is undoubtedly one of the most reliable players at the club now, but he must find a way to manage his emotions better in matches.

If teams discover he is too emotional, they could begin to target him in games and that will be a problem.

The Brazilian cannot be dropped from our lineup now, but he has to do better to help us achieve our goals this season.

