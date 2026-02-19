Alan Smith names one Arsenal star who showed they are getting nervous

Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Wolves last night exposed signs of nervousness, and David Raya was singled out as a player who appeared affected by the pressure. The Gunners had been in control for large parts of the contest, yet a late equaliser denied them a crucial victory in the title race.

Raya has been a model of consistency during his time at Arsenal and has secured back-to-back Premier League Golden Glove awards. The club value his contribution highly and continues to place their trust in him as first choice goalkeeper. For much of his tenure, he has justified that faith with assured performances and calm distribution from the back.

Pressure Tells at Crucial Moment

Against Wolves, however, Raya appeared less composed. In the build-up to the home side’s second goal, he came off his line under pressure and failed to command the situation effectively. Opponents have increasingly looked to crowd Arsenal’s goalkeeper in set-piece scenarios, and the tactic appeared to unsettle him on this occasion.

The equaliser has intensified scrutiny, particularly as Arsenal seek to maintain their advantage at the top of the table. Handling high-pressure moments is essential for teams with title ambitions, and any visible uncertainty can quickly influence the wider defensive unit.

Smith Highlights Nerves

Speaking as quoted by the Metro, Alan Smith expressed concern over how events unfolded late in the match. He said, “And the way things unravelled at the end with Trossard just trying to waste time and then David Raya panicking, he came out when he didn’t need to come out it doesn’t bode well for Arsenal being able to handle the pressure.

“There is clearly a lot of nerves within the camp, the whole situation seems to be getting the better of them. It did tonight and going forward but it doesn’t bode well.

“It’s a big job for Mikel Arteta now to calm things down, he’s got a big job on his hands. They’ve got to settle down.”

Smith’s assessment highlights the challenge facing Arsenal as they attempt to steady themselves and sustain their title pursuit.