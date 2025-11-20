Alan Smith names one player that Arsenal cannot replace if he gets injured

Arsenal have endured a demanding season marked by the loss of several important players to injury, yet the strength and balance within their squad have ensured that such setbacks have not derailed their ambitions. Despite these challenges, the team continue to demonstrate why they are regarded as one of the leading sides in Europe. Their summer recruitment brought in high-quality additions, and these reinforcements have played a significant role in maintaining stability throughout the campaign. Mikel Arteta, therefore, appears to have every reason to believe that his side can compete strongly for both the league title and the Champions League this season.

Squad Depth Continues To Prove Valuable

Throughout the current campaign, players such as Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Martin Odegaard have each missed time due to injuries. Nevertheless, on every occasion, one of their teammates has stepped forward to fill the void, ensuring that the overall level of performance has not dipped significantly. This ability to absorb absences without losing momentum has become a defining feature of the team, and it has helped foster a sense of confidence among supporters. Many fans feel reassured that even when a key figure is unavailable, the squad possess enough quality to adapt effectively.

This adaptability has been crucial in maintaining Arsenal’s competitive edge across multiple competitions. The rotation options available to Arteta have allowed the team to cope with the physical demands of a long season and to sustain their high-intensity style of play. Although various talented individuals have been sidelined at different points, the collective response has highlighted the depth and resilience within the group.

Declan Rice Identified As Irreplaceable

However, it appears that not every player in the squad can be easily covered, and former forward Alan Smith has highlighted one individual whom he considers irreplaceable at present. Speaking as reported by Metro Sport, he argued that an injury to Declan Rice would create the most serious issue for the Gunners. According to him, “Declan Rice would be a big loss if he got injured because you would lose that drive in midfield and his set piece ability which has become so important. They have not really got anybody to replace Rice.”

Smith went on to acknowledge the strong performances of the defence and noted that options such as Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie have stepped in when required. Even so, he stressed that Rice remains the one player whose absence would be felt most acutely. His assessment underlines the midfielder’s growing importance within the squad and highlights the pivotal role he continues to play in Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware this season.

