Alan Smith names the player that is a problem for Arteta

Former Gunner Alan Smith claims that Nicolas Pepe is a problem for Mikel Arteta as the Ivorian continues to struggle for consistency.
Pepe has been inconsistent for the Gunners since his record-breaking move to the club last summer.
The Ivorian is one player that is capable of being brilliant in some games. However, more often than not, he has been frustrating and anonymous.
The Ivorian scored one of the goals for the Gunners in their 3-0 win over Dundalk in the Europa League on Thursday, but since his £72million to the Emirates, he has only managed nine goals in 51 games for the club.
Smith believes that because of his transfer fee, Arteta will feel under pressure to give him game time instead of playing Willian who is more reliable.
He also claimed that the Gunners paid too much money to sign him from Lille.
He told 101 Great Goals: ‘Well Nicolas Pepe is a problem in a way because he cost so much money. ‘To a certain extent you’re under a little bit of pressure to play him even if you don’t start him. He has disappointed.
‘I was hoping in his second season that he would kick on. Clearly Arsenal paid far too much money for him.
‘Willian has been brought in who can play on the right-hand side although he is a much different player, but much more reliable.
‘We’ve seen in little glimpses that he [Pepe] can be exciting, he can turn a game.
‘However, he’s got to bring more consistency to his game and I just hope that can happen in an Arsenal shirt.’
Paying French clubs over the odds to gamble on Ligue 1 hotshots is one of our favourite transfer activities
Alan Smith is very correct . Thinconsitency of Pepe is causing Arsenal lose points in a tight pPremier League know. He is blocking chances for people like Willian and Nelson. I wonder why Arteta keep hoping for a miraculous U-turn from a struggling Pepe. Why don’t you take risk with Nelson and Willian tomorrow in a
3-4-3 formation against Man . United. Nelson is daring, has speed and very attacking minded which is what
Saka-Aiba- Nelson will give us with Willock playing 10 to start with tomorrow.
Nelson and Willock were fantastic on Thursday what other proof does the Coach need from these versatile youths that they are good enough to dismantle Maguire and mates.
Come off it Pepe isnt the problem !! Laca is clearly the problem he is awful upfront !! He makes no runs or movement and always is behind any attack Arsenal produce ! Pepe could burst forward and where is Laca still catching up so Pepe has to check and loses all the advantage we had same goes for Auba he can burst forawrd but has nothing to give the ball to as again Laca is playing so deep he might as well be a midfielder !! Reason Laca makes no runs is because he cant he has no pace and is simply not a threat at all !! i have never seen such a poor striker as Laca at Arsenal !!
Pepe is not the only player who has yet to produce the goods this season.Auba, Laca, Xhaka and Ceballos also fall into this category and need to step up and be counted.Like you AA , I would hope Arteta will recognise the excellent performances of Willock and Nelson in mid week by at least giving them some game time against Man utd. I do of course recognise the very average quality of our opponents on Thursday, nevertheless, the two youngsters did really well.
Peppe is not worth all that money but the blame goes to MA for choosing him and not improving his play. That also goes forthe rest of the offense.
Let’s hope that beauty on Thursday will give him some confidence…
72m is a lot of wonga and at this stage of his Arsenal career I’m surprised we’re still waiting for the spark to ignite…
Getting worried… 12th at present and possibly 15th tomorrow?
Gulp….
