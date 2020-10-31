Alan Smith names the player that is a problem for Arteta

Former Gunner Alan Smith claims that Nicolas Pepe is a problem for Mikel Arteta as the Ivorian continues to struggle for consistency.

Pepe has been inconsistent for the Gunners since his record-breaking move to the club last summer.

The Ivorian is one player that is capable of being brilliant in some games. However, more often than not, he has been frustrating and anonymous.

The Ivorian scored one of the goals for the Gunners in their 3-0 win over Dundalk in the Europa League on Thursday, but since his £72million to the Emirates, he has only managed nine goals in 51 games for the club.

Smith believes that because of his transfer fee, Arteta will feel under pressure to give him game time instead of playing Willian who is more reliable.

He also claimed that the Gunners paid too much money to sign him from Lille.

He told 101 Great Goals: ‘Well Nicolas Pepe is a problem in a way because he cost so much money. ‘To a certain extent you’re under a little bit of pressure to play him even if you don’t start him. He has disappointed.

‘I was hoping in his second season that he would kick on. Clearly Arsenal paid far too much money for him.

‘Willian has been brought in who can play on the right-hand side although he is a much different player, but much more reliable.

‘We’ve seen in little glimpses that he [Pepe] can be exciting, he can turn a game.