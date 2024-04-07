Alan Smith says Arteta’s calm appearance on the touch line has helped Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has often been criticized for his touchline antics, especially last season, and the Spaniard always appeared agitated during games.

This demeanour seemed to rub off on his players and affect their on-field performances in every game they played.

However, this season, their performance has improved, and Arsenal is showing more maturity in games.

Mikel Arteta’s side hardly capitulates in matches, and they exhibit the right attitude towards winning them.

The manager has also become calmer whenever he is on the touchline, which appears to send a positive message to his players on the pitch.

Speaking on Arsenal’s composure on the pitch and how it relates to their manager after they defeated Brighton, Alan Smith said on Sky Sports:

“It’s a good point about Mikel. Last season he was hopping about in his technical area. It transmitted to the players and they got a little bit tense. He was showing the pressure.

“He’s a little bit calmer now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The manager sends energy to his players on the pitch and often these players turn to the bench to get some encouragement.

It is important for them to feel their manager trusts them and is calm because he expects them to perform well.

This term, Arteta has become calmer, and this could be one reason we have a team that plays with more swagger and confidence.