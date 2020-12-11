Alan Smith slams Arsenal for making two big mistakes in the summer

Arsenal had what can be considered a successful transfer window the last time out as they landed the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey.

Willian had been released by Chelsea after he failed to agree on a two-year deal with them and was also signed.

Arsenal handed him a three-year deal, but the Gunners will probably want to tear up his contract now.

David Luiz had joined them from Chelsea at the start of last season and the club also handed him a new one-year contract, despite his poor first campaign at the Emirates.

These two players were supposed to use their experience of being older players as well as winning the Premier League with Chelsea to help Arsenal, but they have been liabilities for the club so far.

Alan Smith has slammed the Gunners for signing both Brazilians on to new contracts.

He wrote on his column at Standard Sports that Willian has regressed at Arsenal, while Luiz hasn’t given the club anything new.

He wrote: “I said last week Arteta is bound to make mistakes as a rookie manager. And he has. Extending David Luiz’s contract cost the club a lot of money without giving the team anything extra. Likewise, the expensive acquisition of Willian didn’t look good business at the time. It looks even worse now following several anonymous outings that reek of a player with little to prove or achieve towards the end of his career.”