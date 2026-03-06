Alan Smith tips Arsenal star to leave at the end of this season

Alan Smith has expressed sympathy for Myles Lewis Skelly after the youngster fell out of regular contention at Arsenal, and he believes the player could consider leaving the club at the end of the season.

Lewis Skelly was Arsenal’s first-choice left back last season, and his impressive performances made the decision to sign Riccardo Calafiori appear questionable at the time. His consistent displays suggested he could hold down the position for the long term, particularly given the confidence shown in him during that period.

However, the situation has significantly changed this campaign. The Gunners now view him as the third choice option in that role, with Piero Hincapie also selected ahead of him at the Emirates. As a result, Lewis Skelly has found opportunities increasingly limited.

Reduced Opportunities at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side is prepared to use the youngster when other options are unavailable, but even then, he is not always the preferred solution. On several occasions, the manager has opted to deploy Jurrien Timber as a left back instead.

Some observers have interpreted that pattern as a lack of confidence in the defender, which is difficult for a young player attempting to establish himself at the highest level. Limited playing time so early in a career can be frustrating, particularly for someone who previously held a starting role within the squad.

Some have suggested that Lewis Skelly might have benefited from seeking a temporary move during the January transfer window. Ethan Nwaneri took that route to secure more consistent minutes, while Lewis Skelly remained at Arsenal and continued to compete for a place in the team.

Smith Suggests Summer Exit

With the current season approaching its conclusion, questions about the player’s future are beginning to emerge. According to Alan Smith, the lack of opportunities could encourage Lewis Skelly to reassess his situation and potentially pursue a move elsewhere.

Smith discussed the situation and his concerns for the young player, as reported by the Metro.

Smith said: ‘It’s been a really difficult season for Myles Lewis-Skelly, hasn’t it? He’s behind two players, really, for the left-back slot.

‘If he did get a chance, I’d quite like to see him in midfield. That’s his position. Just see how he fares there. He’s not the best of defenders, so it suits him better in midfield. He’s really creative.

‘I think it’ll probably be a shop window for him. I think there’s every chance he might leave in the summer.