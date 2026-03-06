Alan Smith tips Arsenal star to leave at the end of this season

Alan Smith has expressed sympathy for Myles Lewis Skelly after the youngster fell out of regular contention at Arsenal, and he believes the player could consider leaving the club at the end of the season.
Lewis Skelly was Arsenal’s first-choice left back last season, and his impressive performances made the decision to sign Riccardo Calafiori appear questionable at the time. His consistent displays suggested he could hold down the position for the long term, particularly given the confidence shown in him during that period.
However, the situation has significantly changed this campaign. The Gunners now view him as the third choice option in that role, with Piero Hincapie also selected ahead of him at the Emirates. As a result, Lewis Skelly has found opportunities increasingly limited.
Reduced Opportunities at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta’s side is prepared to use the youngster when other options are unavailable, but even then, he is not always the preferred solution. On several occasions, the manager has opted to deploy Jurrien Timber as a left back instead.
Some observers have interpreted that pattern as a lack of confidence in the defender, which is difficult for a young player attempting to establish himself at the highest level. Limited playing time so early in a career can be frustrating, particularly for someone who previously held a starting role within the squad.
Some have suggested that Lewis Skelly might have benefited from seeking a temporary move during the January transfer window. Ethan Nwaneri took that route to secure more consistent minutes, while Lewis Skelly remained at Arsenal and continued to compete for a place in the team.
Smith Suggests Summer Exit
With the current season approaching its conclusion, questions about the player’s future are beginning to emerge. According to Alan Smith, the lack of opportunities could encourage Lewis Skelly to reassess his situation and potentially pursue a move elsewhere.
Smith discussed the situation and his concerns for the young player, as reported by the Metro.
Smith said: ‘It’s been a really difficult season for Myles Lewis-Skelly, hasn’t it? He’s behind two players, really, for the left-back slot.
‘If he did get a chance, I’d quite like to see him in midfield. That’s his position. Just see how he fares there. He’s not the best of defenders, so it suits him better in midfield. He’s really creative.
‘I think it’ll probably be a shop window for him. I think there’s every chance he might leave in the summer.
On loan maybe, but I doubt the club is looking to move him on. Talented young player that needs minutes in midfield; however now is not the time to experiment when we have a 7 point lead with 8 matches to play.
Hopefully MLS will transition to midfield next year, and partnering him with Rice would still see a solid midfield.
this is a typical click bait headline, and I fell for it MLS is
still developing, and we wont sell him just look at Joe
Willock at NUfc. Next year we need one attacker and 2
midfielders..
Alan Smith served Arsenal well.He is entitled to his opinion and ,on this occasion, i think he may be proved right.