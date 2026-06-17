Alan Smith tips Arsenal to cash in on academy graduate

Alan Smith has suggested that Arsenal could consider selling Ethan Nwaneri this summer because the attacker would represent pure profit as he continues to struggle to establish himself in the club’s first team.

Nwaneri is one of the most highly regarded players to emerge from the Arsenal academy in recent years, and the Gunners sent him on loan to Olympique Marseille at the start of this year to aid his development.

Although he did not receive as much playing time as Arsenal would have hoped during his spell away from the club, there is little doubt that he remains one of the most talented teenagers in world football.

Arsenal’s Long-Term View on Nwaneri

The Gunners continue to regard Nwaneri as a player who could become an important part of their squad in the future. Arsenal have worked closely with the youngster’s development and remain committed to helping him fulfil his potential.

His progress has been monitored carefully, and there is a belief that he can eventually establish himself as a key figure within the team if he continues to develop in the right environment.

Despite that confidence, the possibility of a sale cannot be completely ruled out because of the financial advantages such a move could provide.

Financial Considerations Could Influence Decision

As an academy graduate, Nwaneri would generate pure profit for Arsenal if he were sold, given that the club did not pay a transfer fee to acquire him. This financial aspect could become a significant factor should a suitable offer arrive.

According to the Metro, Smith believes Arsenal may be tempted to cash in on the youngster under the right circumstances. He said: “As an academy product, it’s pure profit, isn’t it? And he hasn’t had much of a sniff at all and then went out on loan.

“I think as a manager, as a club, you’re always a bit reluctant to let a talent like that go who you’ve nurtured, but with the financial regulations it could free up money to buy elsewhere.

“So we’ll see on that. But the player himself might feel that he could do with a move if he feels the gaffer doesn’t really have trust in him.”

While Arsenal value Nwaneri’s potential, the combination of limited first team opportunities and financial considerations could make his future a subject of discussion in the months ahead.

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