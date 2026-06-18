Alan Smith wants Arsenal to cash in on three stars

Arsenal are expected to be active once again during the summer transfer window, but Alan Smith believes the club should focus not only on signing new players but also on making difficult decisions regarding current members of the squad.

The Gunners enjoyed a successful campaign after strengthening their team in the previous summer window. Their recruitment helped them secure the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final, demonstrating the impact that carefully planned additions can have on the squad.

As one of the wealthiest clubs in world football, Arsenal have the financial resources to invest heavily again this summer. However, with an already sizeable squad, there is also a need to create space for any incoming players.

Arsenal May Need to Balance Recruitment

While supporters are focused on potential new arrivals, the club’s hierarchy must also consider departures as part of their transfer strategy.

Several players could face uncertain futures if Arsenal decide to refresh certain areas of the squad. Selling established stars could not only generate funds but also allow the club to continue evolving under Mikel Arteta.

The challenge for Arsenal will be balancing loyalty to players who have contributed significantly to the team’s success with the need to strengthen key positions ahead of another demanding campaign.

Smith Names Potential Departures

According to Mirror Football, Smith believes Arsenal should consider upgrading several positions and has identified Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White as players who could potentially move on.

He said: “Looking at Gabriel Martinelli, it’s been a frustrating few years for him. Ben White, yeah, again, I’m sure there’s defenders coming to the club so he might feel like it’s time to go.

“I can see Gabriel Jesus going as well, certainly if Arsenal buy another striker which it looks like they’re trying to do.”

The comments reflect the difficult decisions that successful clubs often face when attempting to remain competitive at the highest level. Arsenal’s ambition to challenge for further honours may require continued squad evolution, even if that means parting ways with players who have played important roles in recent achievements.

Although all three players have contributed significantly to the club, their positions could become areas targeted for improvement as Arsenal seek to build a squad capable of winning even more trophies in the years ahead.

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