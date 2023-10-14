“Alarm bells” Pundit remains unconvinced with Raya in Arsenal’s goal

Shaka Hislop is the latest pundit to express scepticism about the decision to make David Raya Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Aaron Ramsdale. Hislop maintains that there isn’t a significant difference between the two goalkeepers.

Raya has been the first-choice goalkeeper at the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks after manager Mikel Arteta made the surprising decision to replace Ramsdale.

While it initially seemed that Arteta might rotate between the two goalkeepers, Raya has maintained his position as the starting goalkeeper since his inclusion.

However, many fans and pundits alike remain unconvinced that Raya is a substantial upgrade over Ramsdale, who has now taken on the role of the backup goalkeeper.

Hislop has added his voice to the debate regarding the better goalkeeper, emphasising that there have been too many uncertain moments with Raya in goal.

Hislop said on ESPN FC: “He brings Raya in because of the ability to play the ball out from the back but not once but on a few occasions in the last few games, he has been caught out.

“As it happens, it has not been punished, so it’s okay to take that knock on the chin, whether you’re Arteta or David Raya, but there has been more than enough alarm bells to concern a neutral observer.”

Raya is a good goalkeeper and Ramsdale is also a quality player in that role, but we can only have one of them in goal for a match.

The decision on who will be in goal rests with the manager, so we have to respect Mikel Arteta’s conclusion.

