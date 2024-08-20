Alessia Russo expecting a “tough battle” against Chelsea Women in Washington

Arsenal women began their 2024–25 season preparation on a high note. In their first game of two on the USA pre-season tour, they picked up a morale-boosting win over the Washington Spirit.

Through Alessia Russo, who scored a brace, our girls beat the American side 2-1 at the famous Audi Field. Well, our Gunners have the next few days to continue sharpening their craft for a big London derby clash as they take on Chelsea at the Audi Field.

Ahead of a season where our Gunners would look to end Emma Hayes-less Chelsea dominion of the English football scene, a win over them could set the precedent for what to expect next season.

Alessia Russo, whom I have been tipping for a big 2024–25 campaign where she’ll show her true colours all summer, is relishing the prospect of facing Chelsea in pre-season, a game she feels is a perfect test.

“Every time we come up against Chelsea, it’s a really tough battle, but again, another chance for us to test ourselves early on in the season,” said Russo.

After losing long-serving manager Emma Hayes, it may be challenging to predict what to expect from Chelsea. Either way, whatever shape they come in, it is time to remind them what the girls in red and white can do.

I’m sure it’s going to be a really tough match, and in the UK you can watch on Arsenal.com, and in Europe it’s on DAZN.

Arsenal FC vs Chelsea FC – Aug 25, 9 PM UK | 10 PM CET

Come on you Gooner Women!

Michelle M

