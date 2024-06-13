Alessia Russo has had a very impressive debut season with Arsenal Women

Alessia Russo signed for Arsenal Women in July 2023, before the Lionesses headed to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia & New Zealand. The Lionesses got to the World Cup Final, but were beaten by Spain at the final hurdle, taking silver at the tournament.

Russo then joined the Arsenal Women squad for pre-season and made her Arsenal debut as the club battled through the UEFA Women’s Champions League Round One fixtures. Unfortunately, our Gunners did not make it through to the next round – hardly surprising coming off the back of the World Cup tournament and with a new squad to integrate, which included Russo, alongside Amanda Ilestedt, Cloe Lacasse, Laia Codina, Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Russo has had a very impressive first season in Red & White, finishing 4th amongst the top goalscorers in the WSL, only one goal behind Chelsea’s Lauren James and Brighton’s Elisabeth Terland in joint 2nd place. Watch every one of Russo’s goals and assists in the 2023-24 season:

An impressive debut season at The Arsenal ❤️ Enjoy every goal and assist from @alessiarusso7 in 2023/24 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7FmBmXHf5d — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 13, 2024

Arsenal Women didn’t have the best of seasons overall; failed to qualify for the Champions League, they were knocked out of the FA Cup in the 5th Round and managed to secure 3rd place again in the WSL after a fairly inconsistent season. Our Gunners did however manage to retain the Women’s Continental Cup for a 2nd consecutive season, beating WSL winners Chelsea once again.

Let’s hope we can get to the Group stages of the Champions League next season (and go all the way, of course!), and that we have a great 2024-25 season, with Alessia Russo in great goal-scoring form!

Any comments on Alessia’s performance Gooners?

Michelle M

