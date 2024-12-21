Alessia Russo is a real asset in the flexibility of Arsenal Women’s attacking options.

Though she never got off to a bright start this season, Alessia Russo is now surely silencing her doubters. Over the last two months, the England Lionesses star has really been on the rise. She’s re-discovered her mojo in front of goal. Nowadays, whenever opponents see her in Arsenal’s lineup, they can almost smell a goal coming against them.

In the last 10 games for Arsenal, in all competitions, she’s scored 9 goals, which is quite impressive.

It seems like she’s the only Gunner women star we write about these days, but we can’t help it. She pops up in every Arsenal Women press conference, whether before games or after. Every time interim Arsenal manager, Renée Slegers, has had to answer questions about her.

Ahead of the Arsenal versus Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League clash, the Dutch tactician touched on Alessia Russo’s development and versatility. She raved about how Alessia can turn out as a #9 or a #10, and how she has also highlighted that Alessia can now play as a left winger. It is now about what you need on the pitch from her.

Renée said, “Alessia came in as a 9, but we know she’s good in a 10 position. Because of a couple decisions we made and experiments we were doing, we now know she can also play left wing. Depends on what you need on the pitch. We know that she can play in different positions.”

Such comments make you want to thank Edu and Eidevall, wherever they are, for getting Alessia Russo on board. It is mind-boggling that the club got her on a free transfer.. Arsenal Women also pulled off a similar transfer when they signed Mariona Caldentey on a free this summer.

With Alessia Russo’s versatility, we no longer need to worry about injuries holding us back. Like Katie McCabe, she’ll fill in for anyone to make sure Arsenal continues to soar.

What a pleasure it is that Alessia Russo plays for Arsenal. At the Emirates stadium she’s surely going to reach her full potential and one day be the greatest striker the WSL has known.

