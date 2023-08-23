Alessia Russo is “heartbroken” and Wubben-Moy talks of “bittersweet” but proud after Womens WC Final defeat

Arsenal Women’s duo of Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy along with the England Lionesses, were one step closer to leaving Australia as WWorld Champions, but unfortunately, things didn’t go to plan.

The Lionesses could not beat Spain, aka La Roja, in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final this past Sunday.

Everyone has appreciated the quality performances the English women put across “Down Under” since beating Haiti 1-0 in their World Cup opener to the fight they put against Spain this past weekend. However, even if we are proud of what the girls have done, we ought to understand how disappointed they must have been not to crown their Euros and Finallisima win with the World Cup trophy.

Our Alessia Russo has expressed disappointment in not firing England to World Cup glory, but she knows there’s always next time. She admitted so on her Instagram page: “Heartbroken that it wasn’t meant to be, but so proud and grateful to be a part of this special team. There is nobody else I would want to be on this journey with love. I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us from afar and those that travelled out to the other side of the world! We will cherish the memories for a lifetime.

“To those who have made us feel so welcome during our time in Australia, thank you. It has been the most incredible six weeks.

“For now we rest up and recover but have absolutely no doubt this team will be back stronger than ever x.”

Besides Russo, our Lotte Wubben-Moy was also in the Lionesses camp, and she had this to say about the disappointing end to the World Cup: “Second in the world. bittersweet. Proud of what we were able to do together during this World Cup. Thank you to everyone involved, it takes a village. but especially thanks to these women. no group of people I’d have rather gone from Bow, E3 to a World Cup final with. Records weren’t the only thing that got broke this summer.”

The Gunner Women will no doubt show some love to the two once they return to club football, as they are needed to help Jonas Eidevall’s project bring the Arsenal Women to glory next season.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….