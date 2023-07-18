Alessia Russo is “really, really glad” to have signed for Arsenal Women

What a year for Alessia Russo! Arsenal were interested in signing her on a record deal in January, willing to make her the most expensive WSL acquisition ever. Manchester United, however, rejected the transfer, believing they could persuade the 24-year-old to extend her contract beyond the summer, when it was expiring.

By the end of July, the Red Devils realised they couldn’t persuade her to stay and confirmed her departure. Many people had been wondering where she was going for days. Arsenal confirmed her capture a few days into July.

Much has been made about Russo’s move to Arsenal, but the player herself thinks the move is a breath of fresh air and comes at the perfect time for her to focus on leading the Lionesses to World Cup triumph.

“I’m really, really glad it’s all done,” she said. “It feels like a little bit of a weight is off my shoulders. I wanted to try and get it all sorted before the tournament kicked off. Now I can fully focus on this World Cup.”

When England won the Euros last summer, Russo was more of an impact sub, scoring four goals in six games. However, after an impressive WSL season in which she scored 10 goals in 20 games, she is eager to lead Sarina Wiegman’s attack this time around. However, she may have to compete for a starting berth with Tottenham’s Beth England and Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly.

Apart from Russo, the other Gunner in the Lionesses World Cup squad is Lotte Wubben Moy.

Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, who were crucial players in the Lionesses European victory, will miss the Women’s Football World Cup owing to injuries.

England kicks off their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22nd, then faces Denmark on July 28th, and then China on August 1st.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

