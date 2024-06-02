Alessia Russo just keeps get better after joining Arsenal Women, and her numbers prove it..

It wasn’t easy to get our hands on her, but the Lionesses striker, Alessia Russo, finally became a Gunner last summer. Six months after Manchester United rejected a women’s record bid from Arsenal Women for her, she made the switch to North London as a free agent in the summer of 2023.

I remember vividly how, in the winter of 2023, our Gunner women were struggling with injuries. Jonas Eidevall was desperate to add firepower to his attack to fill the void left by injured Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema. The club was ready to go all out to sign Russo, but they didn’t get her then (in January 2023).

Fortunately, Arsenal’s interest in Russo had changed her mind; once her contract with Manchester United expired in the summer of 2023, she didn’t hesitate to quit Manchester for London. And, looking at her stats, after one season as a Gunner, she may have made the best decision for her career. Her progression is clear to see.

Compared to the previous season (1561), she played more minutes (1734). She also improved her goal tally last season, with 12 goals; she had scored two more goals than the previous season. Other than the goals, she had 4 assists last season, 3 more than she had the previous season. In addition to being better at scoring and providing assists, she was also better at chance creation, creating 28 chances last season, nine more than the previous season. Her minutes per goal involvement was also better last season; she had 108.4 minutes per goal involvement, compared to the previous season’s 141.9.

She also made 79 shots last season, seven more than the previous season. Her shot conversion rate was also better; she had a 15.19 conversion rate last season, compared to a 13.89 conversion rate. Her expected goals were also better last season, when she had 12.41 compared to 6.97.

Players talk of taking the next step, and Alessia Russo clearly did so by moving to Arsenal. Alessia Russo is undoubtedly poised for a significant 2024–25 season.

