Alessia Russo loves the “family feel” of joining the Arsenal Women

Despite the fact that Alessia Russo joined Arsenal on a free transfer, she could be our most crucial summer arrival this year. Why? She’s been considered the next great thing in English football. And we were hoping to sign her in a record deal in January, making her the most expensive signing in women’s football.

She has shown glimpses of what a fantastic player she is since joining us in the summer, not only with her technical skills but also with her two goals in four games. In an interview with Arsenal.com, she discusses how it felt to join us, how welcoming it is, and why new recruits find it simple to fit in.

“There’s a family feel as soon as you walk through the door. I’ve loved every minute of it,” said Russo. “It’s been really nice to come in and see all the dynamics!

“You can feel like the new kid at school when you come into a new team, but everyone has been incredibly welcoming. You’ve just got to put yourself out there and have the conversations to get to know each other. Having those bonds off the pitch will only help you all on the pitch as well. We’re all here because we love being a team and we love being together, so it’s nice to build those friendships.

“It’s also been lovely to not feel alone during these early stages, because I’m not the only new arrival for the squad this summer and we’re all settling in together. We’re even sat together in the changing rooms because it’s organised in the order of how long you’ve been at the club, so I’m next to Laia and Amanda.”

Our Arsenal women’s team hasn’t had the best start to the season, with a loss and a draw in the first two games, but Russo promises that the players want to win and be as successful as our 2006/07 “Invincible” women’s side.

“Obviously, as Arsenal players, we want to go on and win as many games and as many trophies as we can, so understanding the process and how to get there is really important. We can learn from them,” added Russo.

Michelle Maxwell

