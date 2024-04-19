Alessia Russo praises young Lioness Katie Reid, on her debut for Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women recalled Katie Reid back from loan in February, following an excellent loan spell at Championship club Watford. They did so because injuries required Eidevall to seek out more defensive options.

After weeks of impressing in training with the first team, Reid finally got her chance last Sunday, in Arsenal’s 5-0 win against Bristol City, coming on as a late substitution for Leah Williamson, to see out the game.

That was a special moment for the 17-year-old “It was honestly unreal,” said Katie after the full-time whistle. “Even now, I can’t even describe how insane it was: the adrenaline on the pitch, the fan support. Honestly, I just loved it. It was amazing.”

Alessia Russo believes Katie thoroughly deserved her chance. Sharing her thoughts on Reid and her debut, the Arsenal forward, who scored twice in the win over Bristol, praised Reid’s brilliance. Russo had nothing but praise for Reid, noting that every time she watches her in training, she sees the youngster improving.

Russo said to Gooners Fanzine: “She is one of the loveliest kids; she has been great since she has come in.

“She went on loan to Watford, and now she is back with us full-time, and ever since she has been back with us, she has been getting better and better every week—I tell her that all the time.”

With Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt side-lined for a while, due to her pregnancy, and Leah Williamson still getting back to full fitness after her ACL injury, Reid has a real chance in this Arsenal Women’s team. She needs to grasp the opportunity and secure a spot on the team.

I have a feeling we may be seeing a lot more of Katie in the future. What do you think Gooners?

