Alessia Russo "Ready for a big year" with Arsenal after Women's World Cup!

Arsenal Women have been very active in the summer transfer with some big signings including Swedish international centre-back Amanda Ilestadt, Canadian international striker Cloe Lacasse an most recently England international Alessia Russo – they are heavy-weight signings indeed! All 3 of Arsenal’s new recruits are now heading to Australia & New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, so us Gooners get to watch them all in action for their national teams from 20th July!

In her first interview with Arsenal Alessia spoke about her move to the club and being happy that the news of her signing is finally out there, saying:

“Yeah, it’s been really nice and coming in today has made me even more excited for it. Yeah, it’s really nice to kind of have your sights set now and know what’s coming up and get really focused obviously on the World Cup coming up. But then know that you’re coming back to Arsenal. Ready for a big year.”

Alessia admitted chatting to her fellow Lionesses, particularly Lotte Wubben-Moy, ahead of making the move to join them at Arsenal:

“Yeah, I’ve been chatting to a few but in particular, Lotte and Beth and Leah – the England girls. Lotte and I went to uni together so we’ve got a really good relationship, which is nice.

“She was a shoulder to lean on when I was out in college and when you need advice, you go to those kinds of people that you know have got your back and vice versa. So yeah, I can’t wait to be playing with all of them.”

Expanding on her time at Uni with Lotte, Alessia had nothing but praise for her “big sister”:

“I always say that Lotte is my big sister. She’s got a very wise head on her shoulders and someone that I probably wouldn’t have got through college without.

“She’s amazing. A leader on and off the pitch and someone that I can’t wait to be with every day and create more memories with.”

But now, Alessia and her fellow Lionesses are on route to the Sunshine Coast in Australia, to start their build-up training to the biggest event in the women’s football calendar this year and Alessia “Can’t wait”:

“Can’t wait. Obviously, we had the Euros last summer, but a World Cup is the next step up. So yeah, it’s starting to feel a bit real now.

“Obviously, we go soon, and the tournament will come around really quickly, but I can’t wait to go out and compete against the world’s best on the biggest stage. So yeah, hopefully, it’ll be a good tournament.”

I’m sure you will all be watching all of our Gunners, old and new, at the World Cup – We can’t wait either Lessi!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

