Alessia Russo “This is the last one to go, and we’re really locked in” ahead of Women’s World Cup Final by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Final is one thing everyone is eager to watch this weekend. England and Spain battled through every obstacle to book a World Cup final. For the girls playing in that game this Sunday, it is the epitome of their careers, and Arsenal forward Alessia Russo has said as much, as per The Independent.

“Obviously, this is the biggest game, the one you dream about and means the most,” said Russo, reacting to her and her teammates managing to make it to the World Cup Final, where she hopes they will do everything to pick up a big win over Spain, who it troubled them to beat in the Euros 2022 Semi-Final last summer.

“I think it will hit when we’re in the tunnel and ready to walk out It’s an incredible occasion; it’s been an unbelievable tournament, and this is it. This is the moment we want to be in. We can’t wait.

“Right now, all I want to do is go out, put on a performance to be proud of, and obviously to win We started this tournament wanting to win seven games, and this is the message.

“This is the last one to go, and we’re really locked in.”

With all the Gunners (Lotte Wubben Moy and Alessia Russo) in that game being Lionesses, the hope is that England can overcome Spain and crown Sarina Wiegman’s time, leading them to the World Cup trophy. The Dutch tactician has made England virtually unbeatable under her, winning 32 of her 38 games in charge and losing just once. The last time England won the World Cup was in 1966 – let’s hope the World Cup drought is about to end for England!

We do also have a new Arsenal player in the Spanish side, Laia Codina – what out for her on the pitch tomorrow.

Spanish international Laia Codina is set to be a Gunner! Watch her in action as Spain take on the Lionesses on Sunday's World Cup Final 💪❤⚽ https://t.co/sq3QpBYcSk — Justgoonerwomen (@Justgoonerwomen) August 18, 2023

You can watch England V Spain on BBC1 & ITV in the UK, on Sunday 20th August, kick-off 11am.

GO LIONESSES!!!

Michelle Maxwell

