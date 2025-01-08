Alessia Russo truly deserved the Arsenal Women December Player of the Month award

Arsenal Women’s in-form Alessia Russo was at her peak through November and December 2024, delivering five-star performances one after another.

As our Gunner Women beat Aston Villa 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium, Russo grabbed a brace (Stina Blackstenius and Beth Mead scored the other two).

She carried her brilliance from the Villa match to the UEFA Women’s Champions League clash with Valerenga. Against the Norwegian side, as Arsenal won 3-1 at the Intility Arena in Oslo, Russo bagged another brace (Frida Maanum scored the other goal).

In a game against Liverpool, where Liverpool significantly stepped up, our Gunners needed someone to rise to the occasion. Russo did just that, being in the right place at the right time to secure the only goal in that tight encounter. Arsenal beat the Reds 1-0.

Her exploits in December didn’t end there. She was on the scoresheet as our Gunner Women beat Bayern Munich in the last UWCL match, ensuring they won their Champions League group C. After losing to Bayern 5-2 in early October, Arsenal needed to avenge that loss when they clashed with the German giants at Meadow Park.

Fortunately, the girls managed to dispatch Bayern, with Russo stepping up as she did throughout December, leading Arsenal to a 3-2 victory. Mariona Caldentey scored a penalty, and the other was an own goal by Viggosdottir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arsenal Women (@arsenalwfc)

The winter break for Russo certainly came at the wrong time; she was blazing hot leading up to it, to the point that I can’t imagine the records she’d have broken if her momentum hadn’t been interrupted by the break.

Will Alessia Russo pick up from where she left off after the break? That’s something we’ll have to wait and see.

That said, Arsenal are back in action this Sunday. They take on Bristol City in the fourth round proper Women’s FA Cup clash, a game Russo ought to play to get back in form and set herself up for the second half of the season.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEZ78vGISuK/?igsh=YzljYTk1ODg3Zg==

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….