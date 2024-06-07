Alessia Russo was the star against France Women, and she will even better with Arsenal next season

Which Arsenal women’s player do you have high expectations for next season? Personally, I have great hopes for our top England striker Alessia Russo.

I’m not picking Russo just because her performance against France on Tuesday night was awesome: the Arsenal forward’s persistence, inventiveness, and flawless hold-up play helped the Lionesses defeat Herve Renard’s side.

After France defeated the England Lionesses 2-1 last Friday, England needed to win on Tuesday night to keep their chances of qualifying for the Euros alive, and they did so, beating the French side 2-1. Bayern Munich women’s Georgia Stanway and our Alessia Russo, who was on fire in that match, were the goalscorers.

Alessia Russo's hold-up play against France last night… 🤌pic.twitter.com/oGdLyIwbrV — Fanzine WSL (@FanzineWSL) June 5, 2024

That said, I believe Russo will be an even bigger success next season since she will have fully settled in and embraced the Arsenal way. I believe she will be a hit next season because Jonas Eidevall will have a clear understanding of where to play her.

I believe she will improve even further next season, as she said in March that she has been learning a lot at Arsenal and that it has been difficult, but all she has wanted to do is contribute, and she has done so as she attempts to find her footing.

“I have learned a lot about myself as a player and as a person,” she told BBC Sport back in March. “It has been tough at times, but as a player at a new club, if you want to be able to contribute as much as you can, then you find your feet.”

If she hadn’t found her footing last season, imagine how influential she could be next season, when I think she would have. For sure, next season, Russo is the player to watch out for.

Katie P

