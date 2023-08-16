Alessia Russo’s England in FIFA Women’s World Cup Final for the 1st time ever! by Michelle

Arsenal Women secured the signing of former Manchester United forward Alessia Russo in July, before the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicked-off in Australia & New Zealand, and what a signing she will prove to be for our Gunners.

Russo is part of the Lionesses squad that have now reached the Final of the Women’s World Cup, for the first time in their history, having previously reached the semi-finals of the tournament twice:

The Lionesses finished 3rd in 2015

and 4th in 2019

To reach the Final, the Lionesses have won all of their matches:

England 1-0 Haiti (Group D)

England 1-0 Denmark (Group D)

England 6-1 China (Group D)

England Nigeria (Round of 16)

England (4-2 penalties) Columbia (Quarter-Final)

England 3-1 Co-hosts Australia (Semi-Final)

England beat the World Cup co-hosts 3-1 today (16th August) with Lionesses goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp & Arsenal’s very own Alessia Russo. Australia’s solo goal came from Sam Kerr.

England now face Spain in the Final of the tournament, which will be played at Stadium Australia, in Sydney, on Sunday 20th August, kick-off 12:00pm UK.

England is expected to come to a standstill on Sunday, with the Lionesses in the Final – they could bring home the World Cup for the first time since 1966!

You can watch the match live on BBC & ITV.

Go The Lionesses! Go Russo!

Michelle Maxwell

