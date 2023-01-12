Alex Crook says Arsenal is close to buying coveted forward

Talk Sport’s Alex Crook is confident Arsenal is working on a deal for Mykhailo Mudryk behind the scenes and the winger will join them this month.

Mudryk has been Arsenal’s main transfer target in this window and they have tabled two bids for his signature already but haven’t been able to add him to their squad.

The winger remains one of the finest young attackers in European football and Mikel Arteta believes he will boost their performance in the second half of this season.

Shakhtar Donetsk knows they have a top talent on their hands and want to make the most money from his departure.

Despite interest from the likes of Chelsea, the attacker’s preference is to move to the Emirates and Crook believes the deal will happen.

He said on Talk Sport:

“I think that will happen. I think negotiations are still going on – I know Chelsea’s name keeps being bandied around, but he wants to join Arsenal; Mikel Arteta very keen to sign him. I think the two clubs are getting close.”

Mudryk wants to move to the Emirates and that is a big reason he will get the move eventually, but it remains unclear if Arsenal can pull it off this month.

The Gunners must avoid being made to spend too much money for the 22-year-old winger who has not played for a top European league before now.

