Alex James And Ted Drake: The Friendship Behind Arsenal’s First Golden Era

Sometimes the best Arsenal stories are the ones that connect generations.

This morning, I woke up with a clear image of Alex James in my mind. Knowing that he had been a close friend of my great-grandfather Ted Drake, I felt compelled to revisit some old footage of the Scottish legend. I found a video from James’ retirement, and the first player he shook hands with was Ted.

That simple moment inspired me to look back at two Arsenal icons whose friendship helped shape the club’s first great dynasty.

When we think of Arsenal’s greatest attacking partnerships, we tend to remember the telepathic connection between Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, or more recently Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, who helped deliver the Gunners’ first Premier League title in 22 years.

However, there is another partnership from the 1930s that deserves its place in Arsenal folklore.

Their names were Alex James and Ted Drake.

Together, they helped power Arsenal to their first-ever hat-trick of league titles, five championships in total during the decade, and two FA Cups. Just as importantly, they formed a close friendship that lasted long after their playing careers had ended.

Alex James: The Wembley Wizard

Like many footballers of the era, Alex James came from humble beginnings.

Born in Scotland on September 14, 1901, James was raised by a father who worked long hours on the railways. His extraordinary talent eventually earned him the nickname “The Wembley Wizard”.

James joined Arsenal from Preston North End in 1929 after catching the eye of Herbert Chapman. Operating at the heart of Chapman’s revolutionary WM formation, he quickly established himself as one of the finest playmakers of his generation.

Years later, Ted Drake spoke fondly of his former teammate when interviewed by Arsenal.

“Alec had a great eye for the game and when the mood took him he could cajole the team, but he could also do the exact opposite and retreat into his shell.”

James played a crucial role in Arsenal’s first major honour, scoring in the 1930 FA Cup Final as the Gunners defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0.

His vision, creativity and intelligence transformed Arsenal’s attack and helped elevate players such as Drake, Cliff Bastin and Ray Bowden. Together they laid the foundations for Arsenal’s first true Golden Era.

At international level, James also made history. He starred in Scotland’s famous 5-1 victory over England in 1928, scoring twice during one of the greatest performances ever produced by a Scottish side. In total, he earned eight caps and scored three goals for his country.

James captained Arsenal to FA Cup glory in 1936, lifting the trophy after a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United. Photographs from the occasion remain iconic, showing him holding the famous cup while perched on the shoulders of George Male and regular captain Eddie Hapgood.

After injuries began to take their toll, James retired in 1937 after making 261 appearances and scoring 27 goals for Arsenal.

His connection with the club never ended. Following the Second World War, he returned to Highbury in 1949 as part of Arsenal’s dressing-room staff.

Tragically, only weeks after Arsenal won the league title in 1953, James passed away from cancer on June 1, aged just 51.

One of the final public images of him came during Arsenal’s 1950 FA Cup victory parade, proudly celebrating alongside the club he loved.

Ted Drake: Arsenal’s Record-Breaking Goalscorer

If James was the architect, Ted Drake was the finisher.

Born on August 16, 1912, in Southampton, Drake was the son of Elijah Drake, a merchant seaman and former fireman who worked tirelessly to provide for his family.

After becoming Southampton’s star striker between 1931 and 1934, Drake was handpicked by Herbert Chapman for Arsenal. By the time the move was completed following Chapman’s death, George Allison was in charge.

Upon arrival at Highbury, Arsenal striker Jack Lambert reportedly greeted him by saying:

“It looks like you’re here to replace me.”

He wasn’t wrong.

Up until the outbreak of the Second World War, Drake finished as Arsenal’s top scorer in every season he played, amassing an astonishing 139 goals in just 184 appearances.

His greatest individual achievement came in 1935 when he scored seven goals in Arsenal’s 7-1 victory over Aston Villa, a top-flight record that still stands today.

That same season he scored 44 goals in all competitions, including 42 league goals in just 41 matches, finishing as the First Division’s leading goalscorer.

By the time he retired in 1945 due to a persistent back injury, Drake had become the fastest Arsenal player to reach 100 goals, achieving the feat in just 108 appearances.

One of the defining moments of his career came in the 1936 FA Cup Final.

Playing through injury with his leg heavily strapped, Drake scored the only goal against Sheffield United. According to club folklore, James encouraged him during the closing stages by shouting:

“Go on Ted, bury it.”

For England, Drake scored six goals in five appearances and featured in the infamous “Battle of Highbury” against World Cup holders Italy in 1934.

Following retirement, he moved into management and achieved another historic milestone, becoming the first man to win the English league title both as a player and manager after leading Chelsea to the championship in 1955.

After leaving Stamford Bridge in 1961, Drake was invited to return to Arsenal as manager and was also approached by Manchester City. He declined both opportunities, instead enjoying various football roles including coaching, scouting and administrative positions.

He passed away in May 1995 following battles with both prostate cancer and dementia.

The Independent remembered him as a true gentleman of the game.

That reputation was reinforced years later when I met a supporter during a visit to Dorking Wanderers. Completely by chance, he told me how he had once struggled to get a ticket for a Cardiff City match at Fulham during the 1970s.

Ted simply told him:

“If you ask for Mr Drake at the gate, they’ll let you in.”

When he arrived on matchday, not only was a ticket waiting for him, but he was invited into the hospitality areas at Craven Cottage.

It was a small gesture, but one that perfectly captured the man Ted Drake was.

A Lasting Legacy At Arsenal

The legacies of both men continue to endure.

Both Alex James and Ted Drake have been inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame, although their inductions came 20 years apart, with James honoured in 2005 and Drake in November 2025.

Both feature among Arsenal’s greatest players of all time and, since 2023, have appeared on the famous “Remember Who You Are” banner displayed at the Emirates Stadium.

The historical record has treated them differently. John Harding published a biography of James in 1988, while Drake began writing his autobiography later in life but never completed it.

Following Ted Drake’s death on May 30, 1995, his ashes were laid to rest at Highbury.

Thirty years later, in February 2025, I had the privilege of leading the installation of a remembrance plaque in his honour at Arsenal Football Club.

For me, this story is about more than statistics, trophies or records.

It is about two friends who helped transform Arsenal into a powerhouse of English football and whose influence can still be felt nearly a century later.

Their names deserve to be remembered alongside the very greatest in the club’s history.

What are your favourite memories or stories involving Arsenal’s legendary players from the 1930s? Let us know in the comments below.

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