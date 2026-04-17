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Alex Manninger – Once A Gunner Always A Gunner

At a time when Gooners use words like stress and anxiety, if you ever needed perspective that football is a beautiful game, but just that, a game, then the news that Alex Manninger has passed away should do that for you.

The first ever Austrian to play in the Premier League, he featured for Arsenal 64 times, more than earning his Premier League and FA Cup winners medals in Mr Wenger’s first full season in England.

From Highbury to Italy

Those old enough to remember our famous 1-0 win at Old Trafford that season will recall the soundtrack to Overmars’ goal, the fan shown in countless montages, and our young keeper making heroic saves to keep a clean sheet.

Little did the 20-year-old know at the time that it would arguably be the highlight of his career. Young enough to wait for David Seaman to retire, it is believed that he viewed the signing of Richard Wright in 2001 as his manager losing faith in him. At this point, the goalkeeper had made some high-profile errors and did not do enough on loan to change his employer’s mind.

His time at Siena was his most consistent spell as a first choice in his position. He almost had an identical legacy in Serie A, earning him a decent reputation in Italy.

A Respected Career Remembered

Having failed to settle at six clubs since leaving North London, he found himself at Juventus.

Almost identical to his life at Highbury, he was an understudy to a legend. Yet when Buffon suffered a long-term injury, Manninger got to start for the next four months in Turin.

At that point, it seemed he was content to be a reliable understudy.

His final club was Liverpool, although he never made a senior appearance, only making the bench four times.

As I write this, more details of his tragic death are being made apparent.

Manninger won the Domestic Double in England and the Scudetto in Italy. He was part of his nation’s squad when they hosted Euro 2008.

On behalf of everyone at Just Arsenal, our love and prayers go out to his family and friends.

Once a Gunner, always a Gunner

Dan Smith

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  2. May his soul rest in eternal peace. I remember he contributed greatly in our invisible season after seaman got an injury. He kept about 8/9 clean sheets if my memory serves me right. My prayers and condolences to the family

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  3. A kind and fitting tribute Dan. From what I’ve read from his life outside football he was happiest working with wood as he’d been a carpenter before entering football

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