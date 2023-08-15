Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool will be challenging Man City and Arsenal in the title race

The Premier League kicked off last weekend. Many teams have made their intentions for the new season clear. It is too early, but even so, eyes are already on the title race.

Before the season started, Man City and Arsenal were tipped as the two teams to battle it out for the PL title once again. Both sides recorded wins: City beat Burnley 3-0, and Arsenal beat Forest 2-1.

Even as Arsenal and Manchester City seek to pull off another title race, there are other teams the two sides will have to watch out for, and Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool is one of them. The Reds had a challenging 2022–23 season; after years of giving Manchester City a run for their money in the title race. Last season, they struggled to contend for the title.

After spending over £100 million this summer on two quality midfield signings, Trent believes they, as Liverpool, are firmly in the title race.

“We’ve proven ourselves over the years that we’re able to do it,” said the Liverpool fullback in Football.London.

“We’re a team full of winners; we’ve just bought in a player who has won the World Cup, another who has won things in Germany, so we’ve got a winning mentality, and our ambition this season is to win the league.

“We won’t be shy about that, and our expectations are to be in and around it. We look at last season as a huge disappointment because we should be challenging every year for the title.”

Liverpool played a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in their first game of the season. It wasn’t a bright start, but let’s see how the season pans out. Like the Reds, the Gooners ought to be comfortable that they can win the league with the business they have completed this time.

Darren N

