Alexander Isak or not? Arsenal fans just need a striker deal done fast

Over the past months, talk of Alexander Isak being wanted at Arsenal has been all over Gooners’ news feeds.

Transfer guru David Ornstein mentioned it during his Q&A in his The Athletic column last weekend, and Fabrizio Romano (on his YouTube) has confirmed it: Isak is a man in demand at Arsenal.

As Gooners, we love these links. In fact, some of us feel that Isak could be exactly what we need to take us to the next level and sustain a Premier League title challenge.

However, can we trust the club to close this deal? Newcastle won’t let their goal-scoring machine leave without a fight.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Newcastle’s chairman, has reportedly instructed the club not to entertain offers, according to The Daily Mail. He doesn’t want to lose their in-form striker, who has already racked up 19 goals and 5 assists this season.

If there’s one thing Arsenal need in the upcoming summer transfer window, it’s success. The last two windows have been frustrating and disappointing. Gooners really don’t want another underwhelming transfer window.

To avoid disappointment, Arsenal must approach the Isak transfer wisely. Talks with Newcastle over a potential deal should begin as soon as the season ends. From club to club, it can quickly become clear whether the deal is feasible or not.

The Gunners cannot afford to get caught up in a transfer saga involving Isak and lose sight of the other key business they need to conduct this summer. Imagine focusing solely on signing Isak while Newcastle remain resolute in their stance, only for Arsenal to cling to false hopes and have the deal fall through at the last minute.

If Arsenal were to miss out on Isak after putting all their focus there, they could also lose out on alternative options like Benjamin Šeško and Jonathan David, who might then be snapped up by other teams.

When the summer transfer window opens, Isak should be Arsenal’s first order of business, and his situation should be resolved immediately. If the deal isn’t possible, the Gunners must walk away early and secure a capable alternative instead of gambling on a last-minute signing as they did last summer.

Everyone is expecting Arsenal to sign a top goal-scoring striker. The club must approach this summer transfer with wisdom and purpose.

What do you think Gooners? Who would be your top picks?

Daniel O

________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…