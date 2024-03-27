Alexander Isak responds to transfer speculation amid Arsenal rumours

According to reports, Newcastle may have to sell one of its top players, such as Alexander Isak, in order to comply with FFP regulations. While making these assertions, FootballInsider listed Arsenal as a potential destination for the Swedish striker Isak. This has fueled talk about Isak’s potential move to Arsenal.

And if you thought you’d had enough of Isak’s Arsenal speculation, the player himself may have just intimated that he is open to the move.

While on international duty, the Premier League striker confessed that he has heard rumours linking him with a move elsewhere, but it does not concern him. And, while he hasn’t stated that he wants to leave St. James Park, he recognises that anything may happen over the summer.

“It doesn’t affect me that much. It has been talked about many times, in many windows,” the Newcastle star said on CaughtOffide about the rumours.

“I see it as just such a thing. Everyone knows that summer is coming and, if things show up, things can happen, but I actually haven’t even thought about it.”

The ex-Real Sociedad player’s remarks give hope to his summer transfer pursuit. However, considering his exceptional performance in the Premier League with Newcastle this season (12 goals in 20 league games, compared to 10 in 22 last season), he might command a premium price. That being said, his transfer, as hefty as it may be and given his injury history, is a transfer gamble that we will have to see if Arsenal are ready to make.

Darren N

