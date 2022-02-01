Alexandre Lacazette being lined up for a Ligue 1 return

Alexandre Lacazette is likely to return to Olympique Lyon at the end of this season as a free agent.

The Frenchman will be out of a contract at Arsenal in the summer and it seems he would not be offered an extension by the Gunners.

He has become the club’s main attacker after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

L’Equipe claims the French club contemplated signing him in the January transfer window, but they decided against it after it became obvious he simply cannot leave the Emirates now.

They have now started the groundwork to sign the attacker whom they groomed before selling to Arsenal for £53million in 2017, for free.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has never been the most prolific of strikers, and he cannot deliver the goals that we need from now on.

He has been a dutiful servant to the club, but we need an attacker that can score as many as 20 league goals per season.

Lacazette cannot do that, so all we can do is to wish him the best of luck when he leaves the club.

For now, we can only hope he would hit top form and score enough goals to lead us back into Europe.