Alexandre Lacazette discusses his unhappy Arsenal situation

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed his unhappiness at having to spend time on the bench this season.

The Frenchman has been one of Arsenal’s most important players for several years now and he has remained an important part of the first-team setup at the Emirates.

However, he has struggled with injuries and form in the past year and he has also had to spend some time on the bench with Arteta giving first-team chances to Eddie Nketiah.

The young striker returned from his poor loan spell at Leeds United in the last transfer window, and he has impressed Arteta enough to earn opportunities to start games.

Speaking about his situation at the Emirates to Canal Plus recently, after he had to spend some time on the sidelines through injuries and also on the bench for Nketiah to play, he admitted that he was unhappy to be on the bench just like any player should be.

He said as quoted by GetFootballNewsFrance: “At Arsenal, yes [it has been his hardest season]. The injury hung around longer than I thought (to his ankle) and it affected me.

“Afterwards, I had this period without scoring, so certainly it wasn’t easy for me, but I still learned a lot this season, because mentally it was not easy. The difficulties this season are going to serve me well in the future.

“Certainly, it is not nice to be on the bench. At the same time, in my life I have had moments that were a lot more complicated and I did not doubt myself.

“It wasn’t really doubt, it was more unhappiness, like every player who is on the bench and wants to play.”